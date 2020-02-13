Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CSCO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.93 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 341,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 32,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 91,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

