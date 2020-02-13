Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Short Interest Down 12.0% in January

Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cision in the third quarter worth $30,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cision in the third quarter worth $78,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cision in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cision in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cision in the second quarter worth $143,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CISN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE CISN remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.69 and a beta of 0.84. Cision has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

