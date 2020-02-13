Citigroup Increases Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $195.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $178.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE opened at $173.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $131.70 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.07 and a 200-day moving average of $156.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.