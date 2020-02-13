Citigroup Increases J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target to $110.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti set a $118.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

JCOM opened at $95.75 on Thursday. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,470,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in J2 Global by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in J2 Global by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

