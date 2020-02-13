Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CFO Buys $11,860.00 in Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CFO James S. Broucek bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $11,860.00.

NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,195. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

