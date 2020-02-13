Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Update

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Civista Bancshares stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $349.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

In related news, Director Harry Singer acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares in the company, valued at $78,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

