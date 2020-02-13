Clams (CLAM) Price Up 53.2% Over Last Week

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 41.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Clams has traded up 53.2% against the dollar. One Clams coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00009393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bitsane and YoBit. Clams has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $404.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Clams alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00028118 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017494 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00026547 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000383 BTC.

About Clams

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,615,319 coins and its circulating supply is 3,988,901 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, YoBit, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.