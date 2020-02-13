Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Up 11.0% in January

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 630,600 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 568,200 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

CLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLW stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.03.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.