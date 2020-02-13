Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

