Clorox Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

Clorox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 42 consecutive years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 69.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $164.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.24 and its 200 day moving average is $154.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

