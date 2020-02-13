Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.06)-($0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $87-88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.14 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.21–0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.96.

Shares of NET stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.07. 1,713,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $22.08.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

