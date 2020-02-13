CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of CMS Energy worth $34,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,514,000 after purchasing an additional 97,266 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,712. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.09.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

