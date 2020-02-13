CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

CNB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CNB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of CCNE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,586. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $446.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

