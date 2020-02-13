Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Holdings Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.30.

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,134. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

