Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,317 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $69.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,827,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,291. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

