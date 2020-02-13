Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.32. 919,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,987. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.47. Cohu has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cohu in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

