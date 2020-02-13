ColossusXT (COLX) Achieves Market Cap of $4.74 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 35.6% against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $6,650.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000618 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 82.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,844,006,539 coins and its circulating supply is 11,802,964,712 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

