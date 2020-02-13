Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Columbia Banking System worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,416,000 after acquiring an additional 109,814 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 244,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLB opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLB. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

