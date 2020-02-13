Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK remained flat at $$17.30 during trading on Thursday. 123,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,977. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.47. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $56.14 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall purchased 5,975 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $100,678.75. Also, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van purchased 5,825 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $98,908.50. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,980 shares of company stock valued at $219,494 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 42.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

