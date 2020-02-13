Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.46-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.49. Columbia Property Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.46-1.51 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXP. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.60.

CXP stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.47. 320,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,953. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

