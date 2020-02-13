Columbus Energy Resources’ (CERP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at VSA Capital

Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at VSA Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:CERP opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Columbus Energy Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.10 ($0.07). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.43.

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

