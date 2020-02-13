Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.1% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.07. 17,913,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,140,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

