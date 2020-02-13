Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,906,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 254,414 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Comcast worth $130,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 395,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $46.07. 17,913,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,140,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.