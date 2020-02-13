Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Plans $2.00 Interim Dividend

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded up A$0.55 ($0.39) on Thursday, reaching A$88.73 ($62.93). The company had a trading volume of 4,143,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The firm has a market cap of $157.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$80.86. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of A$69.72 ($49.45) and a 1 year high of A$85.97 ($60.97).

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

