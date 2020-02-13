Commscope (COMM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of COMM opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Commscope has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $2,192,747.25. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

