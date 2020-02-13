Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,300 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 186,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JCS opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. Communications Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Communications Systems in the second quarter worth $48,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Communications Systems in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Communications Systems by 709.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 42,641 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Communications Systems in the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Communications Systems in the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JCS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Communications Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Communications Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Communications Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

