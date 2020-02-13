Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires 188,283 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,283 shares during the quarter. Sabre makes up approximately 2.1% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned 0.13% of Sabre worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SABR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 586.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 528,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,513 shares of company stock worth $960,035 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SABR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.20. 8,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,327. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SABR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

