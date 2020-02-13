Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires 2,211 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned about 0.09% of East West Bancorp worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,788. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

