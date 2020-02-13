Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires 6,142 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises 1.9% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $633,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 66.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33,011 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,714,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,485,000 after buying an additional 251,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 66.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WY stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

