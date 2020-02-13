Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys 7,739 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up 2.1% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 12.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Corning by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Corning by 640.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

GLW stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,330. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

