Community Financial Services Group LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1,089.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,613 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.2% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 63,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,469. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.48.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

