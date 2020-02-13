Community Financial Services Group LLC Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 2.0% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.26. The company had a trading volume of 88,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,784. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

