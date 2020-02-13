Community Financial Services Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 2.4% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 823,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

