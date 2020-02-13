Community Financial Services Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises approximately 2.1% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at $4,017,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,491 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. TCF National Bank acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $59.50. 2,080,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,685. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

