Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $11.49 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.0% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $1,643,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 461,408 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $316.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,385. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $209.26 and a 1 year high of $316.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,553 shares of company stock worth $2,260,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

