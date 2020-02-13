Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Ventas comprises approximately 1.9% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Ventas by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,090,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,648,000 after buying an additional 265,575 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Ventas by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Ventas by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $59.44. 33,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.19. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.67.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

