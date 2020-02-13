Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $8.52 Million Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,079 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Community Bank System makes up 2.2% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Community Bank System worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 300.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE CBU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.01. 1,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,838. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.76. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.07.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

