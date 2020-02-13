Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $9.17 Million Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 2.4% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.32. 1,450,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,675,355. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 921,962 shares of company stock worth $43,861,316. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

