Community Financial Services Group LLC Increases Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,807 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.0% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $32,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $40,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $345.63. 1,242,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,933,913. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of -288.03, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.