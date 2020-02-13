Community Financial Services Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Community Financial Services Group LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,435 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.8% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

PFE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.33. 7,654,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,314,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

