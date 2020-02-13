Community Financial Services Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $106.31. 4,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,697. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.42. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

