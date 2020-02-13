Community Financial Services Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 4.3% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after buying an additional 4,207,376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,638,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,185,000 after purchasing an additional 319,694 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,264 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,632,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,463,000 after purchasing an additional 109,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,225. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.78 and its 200 day moving average is $114.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.