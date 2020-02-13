Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 9,953 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Community Financial Services Group LLC decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,953 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool makes up approximately 2.4% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC owned 0.10% of Whirlpool worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,274 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,292,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Whirlpool by 819.0% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 185,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 165,178 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,151,000 after buying an additional 96,586 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WHR stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $151.71. 7,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,811. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.