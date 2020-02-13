Community Financial Services Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Community Financial Services Group LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $1,620,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,517,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $180,296,000 after purchasing an additional 121,909 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Walmart by 814.6% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 211,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 187,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura cut their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

WMT traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.56. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $326.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,300 shares of company stock worth $30,982,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

