Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BVN opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BVN. HSBC cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.