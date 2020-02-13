Comparing Exelon (NYSE:EXC) & Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) and Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Exelon and Evergy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon 0 4 9 0 2.69 Evergy 1 2 3 0 2.33

Exelon currently has a consensus target price of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.25%. Evergy has a consensus target price of $69.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.63%. Given Exelon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exelon is more favorable than Evergy.

Volatility & Risk

Exelon has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exelon and Evergy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon $35.99 billion 1.34 $2.01 billion $3.12 15.89 Evergy $4.28 billion 3.81 $535.80 million $2.67 26.80

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than Evergy. Exelon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Exelon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Evergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Exelon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Evergy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Exelon pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evergy pays out 75.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Exelon has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Evergy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Exelon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exelon and Evergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon 6.43% 8.47% 2.35% Evergy 11.97% 6.96% 2.48%

Summary

Exelon beats Evergy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers corporate governance support services, including corporate strategy and development, legal, human resources, information technology, finance, real estate, security, corporate communications, supply at cost, engineering, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

