Comparing Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) & Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Phunware and Workday, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 0 0 N/A Workday 3 11 19 1 2.53

Workday has a consensus price target of $208.27, indicating a potential upside of 7.13%. Given Workday’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than Phunware.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Workday shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Phunware has a beta of 29.2, suggesting that its stock price is 2,820% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workday has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware N/A N/A N/A Workday -13.29% -11.63% -4.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phunware and Workday’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A Workday $2.82 billion 15.84 -$418.26 million ($1.22) -159.34

Phunware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workday.

Summary

Workday beats Phunware on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning, as well as other HCM solutions, such as Workday Recruiting, Time Tracking, Payroll, and Learning. In addition, the company offers business planning, analytics, and other solutions, including Insights Business Planning Cloud, a solution with built-in intelligence for finance, human resource, and sales teams; Workday Prism Analytics that enables customers to bring together various data with analytics tools for financial and people analytics to make business decisions; Workday Student, a student and faculty lifecycle information system to help colleges and universities; and Workday Data-as-a-Service that provides data to customers to enable informed decision-making. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

