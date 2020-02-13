Compugen (CGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CGEN opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Compugen has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $466.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Compugen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

