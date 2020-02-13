Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Computer Programs & Systems has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years. Computer Programs & Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Computer Programs & Systems to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

NASDAQ CPSI traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.78. 1,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,665. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPSI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

