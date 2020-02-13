Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Computershare’s previous interim dividend of $0.21.

Shares of Computershare stock traded up A$0.09 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting A$17.54 ($12.44). The company had a trading volume of 2,421,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96. Computershare has a twelve month low of A$14.18 ($10.06) and a twelve month high of A$19.08 ($13.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.37, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$17.51 and a 200-day moving average of A$16.52.

In other news, insider Paul Reynolds purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$17.44 ($12.37) per share, with a total value of A$139,536.00 ($98,961.70). Also, insider Stuart Irving 190,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides investor, plan, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services worldwide. The company's investor services comprise the provision of registry maintenance and related services; plan services operations include the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans; and communication services consist of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery.

